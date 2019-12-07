BOMBAY — Solar project developers will be charged $10 for every $100,000 of their projects’ costs or per kilowatt hour –– whichever is more –– under a new schedule of building permit fees adopted recently by the Town Board.
The schedule was adopted because Wisconsin-based Sunvest Solar is preparing to build a 900-kilowatt solar farm on property behind the former IGA building on Route 37 in the area known as the Bombay Triangle or the Hogansburg Triangle and will need a permit for the project. The town’s building code did not cover solar farms prior to the vote.
The project is intended to generate power for the Akwesasne Housing Authority, which received a $600,000 U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development grant in 2016 to finance a solar project for the authority-operated Sunrise Acres housing complex.
Town officials said the anticipated cost of the project is $800,000, so the permit fee would be charged on the project’s generating capacity, which would result in total permit costs of $9,000.
Excess power generated by the solar panels will be used to provide electricity to housing units developed by the housing authority in future years, according to HUD.
The site of the proposed solar farm is on land the St. Regis Mohawk Tribe has asked the federal government to take into trust, which would effectively transfer the property from the town to the U.S. government on the tribe’s behalf. But such a move could take years to complete.
The trust application was filed in 2017; a prior trust application took eight years to finalize.
