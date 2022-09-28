MASSENA — Members of the St. Lawrence County Agricultural and Farmland Protection Board are scheduled to receive a presentation during their 6 p.m. meeting today on plans to site a 200-megawatt solar project in the towns of Massena and Brasher.
Boralex’s Two Rivers Solar project will include solar arrays and other project infrastructure such as site roads, substation and electrical interconnection to the National Grid circuit.
The project was originated by Boralex in 2021 and is in early stage development. According to the company’s website, stakeholder meetings are continuing, bird surveys are underway, and wetland and stream delineations were scheduled to begin this summer. It’s expected to be commissioned in the fourth quarter of 2025.
“Boralex has begun to engage with the local community (e.g. landowner, town and county representatives, state officials, school districts and groups of interest) and will pursue this consultation process throughout all phases of development and operations,” company officials said on their website.
Environmental and permitting activities began in the third quarter of 2021 as part of the permitting process through the Office of Renewable Energy Siting. They’re expected to span throughout 2022 and 2023.
“All project infrastructure will be situated in such a manner as to respect municipal, state, and federal regulations as well as taking into consideration feedback from residents and other stakeholders,” company officials said.
They said the project will create approximately 150 jobs during construction, as well as an unidentified number of long-term jobs to support operations and maintenance.
In addition, they said, it will boost the local economy and add commerce for local businesses during construction and operation, and will provide “significant tax revenues” to the towns of Massena and Brasher, St. Lawrence County and local school districts.
Company officials said the project will provide quiet, emission-free and reliable power generation for the equivalent of approximately 56,000 New York households per year and help the state achieve its goal of 70% clean power generation by 2030 and 100% by 2040.
Officials plan to hold a series of public open houses as development proceeds, with more details to come.
