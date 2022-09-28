Boralex officials to discuss solar project plans

Members of the St. Lawrence County Agricultural and Farmland Protection Board are scheduled to receive a presentation during their 6 p.m. meeting today on plans to site a 200-megawatt solar project in the towns of Massena and Brasher. Submitted photo

MASSENA — Members of the St. Lawrence County Agricultural and Farmland Protection Board are scheduled to receive a presentation during their 6 p.m. meeting today on plans to site a 200-megawatt solar project in the towns of Massena and Brasher.

Boralex’s Two Rivers Solar project will include solar arrays and other project infrastructure such as site roads, substation and electrical interconnection to the National Grid circuit.

