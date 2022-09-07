MASSENA — Boutique Air officials want to terminate their Essential Air Service contract with the town of Massena so they can rebid at a higher rate. But, that doesn’t mean air service will stop at Massena International Airport.
“That does not mean they’re going to stop flying. We have a contract with them through March. They’re continuing business as usual,” Town Supervisor Susan J. Bellor said.
She said Boutique informed the town and the Department of Transportation that it plans to terminate its contract in 90 days. The Department of Transportation then puts out requests for bids from air carriers, “at which point Boutique can come back and resubmit a bid, but at a better cost for them.”
“Boutique can rebid, which is what they said they wanted to do in their letter, at which point we’ll get the bids and our board goes through, interviews, and decides who they want to go with,” Mrs. Bellor said.
In addition to requesting proposals from air carriers to provide replacement Essential Air Service in Massena, the Department of Transportation will also issue an order prohibiting Boutique Air from terminating its air service in Massena. They will be required to continue providing EAS at Massena until a new carrier begins full EAS in the community.
Boutique Air officials say the cost of running the operation has increased, and they want to submit a higher bid package to the Department of Transportation.
“We have sent the request of termination to the DOT. We plan on rebidding the contract when the request to bid comes out,” Brian Kondrad, Boutique Air vice president of business operations said in an email. “Boutique has maintained 100% reliability in Massena since May and we look forward to continuing providing Massena with flights to Boston and Baltimore, this time at a more realistic and modern day subsidy rate due to inflation. The contract that was agreed upon was in 2019 at pre-COVID times and therefore it has become necessary to accelerate the process of bidding a higher amount.”
In the company’s notice of termination of service, CEO Shawn Simpson noted that they were giving 90 days notice to terminate their current EAS contract “with the intention to rebid at a subsidy that will support ongoing operations.”
Mr. Simpson wrote, “Although Boutique Air, Inc., would prefer to continue providing scheduled air service at the awarded subsidy, cost increases in the areas of staff, fuel, parts, and services induced by the coronavirus pandemic now hinder Boutique Air’s ability to operate under the original budget.”
Mrs. Bellor said Boutique Air officials contacted her about six weeks ago to explain their intention to terminate the contract.
“Boutique got in touch with us about six weeks ago and said that because of the higher costs of fuel, staff, equipment, getting pilots, everything, they want to terminate our contract,” she said.
She said she reached out to the Department of Transportation last week to get an explanation of the process.
“He said a lot of air carriers are having the same issues right now because of the higher costs — staffing, pilots, the whole thing. It’s just a reiteration of what Shawn Simpson, the owner of Boutique told us,” she said.
The U.S. Department of Transportation had announced in March 2021 that Boutique Air had officially been named the Essential Air Service provider at Massena International Airport. The two-year contract runs from April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2023, at a first-year annual subsidy rate of $3,411,097 and a second-year annual subsidy rate of $3,479,318.
The U.S. Department of Transportation had initially selected Boutique Air to provide EAS service in Massena from April 1, 2019, through March 31, providing 21 non-stop round trips per week to Boston Logan International Airport for a first-year annual subsidy of $3,074,254 and a second-year annual subsidy of $3,166,481.
An order issued on Dec. 18, 2020 announced the approval of Boutique Air, with the concurrence of the community, to operate up to seven of the 21 weekly round trips to Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport in lieu of service to Boston. There was no change in the annual subsidy or contract end date.
Boutique Air was one of three airlines submitting proposals to provide Essential Air Service at Massena International Airport. Also submitting bids were Cape Air and Southern Airways Express, LLC. Cape Air had served the town for eight years prior to Boutique Air winning the contract.
