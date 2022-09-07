Boutique plans to end Massena service

Boutique Air officials want to terminate their Essential Air Service contract with the town of Massena so they can rebid at a higher rate. But, that doesn’t mean air service will stop at Massena International Airport. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

MASSENA — Boutique Air officials want to terminate their Essential Air Service contract with the town of Massena so they can rebid at a higher rate. But, that doesn’t mean air service will stop at Massena International Airport.

“That does not mean they’re going to stop flying. We have a contract with them through March. They’re continuing business as usual,” Town Supervisor Susan J. Bellor said.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.