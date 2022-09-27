Boutique Air officials say they plan to continue serving Massena International Airport until the end of March, although they have asked the U.S. Department of Transportation to rebid the Essential Air Service contract before then. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

MASSENA — Boutique Air officials say they plan to continue serving Massena International Airport until the end of March, although they have asked the U.S. Department of Transportation to rebid the Essential Air Service contract before then.

Boutique Air officials announced earlier this month that they wanted to terminate their Essential Air Service contract with the town of Massena so they can rebid at a higher rate. They met with town of Massena officials on Monday to discuss their plans.

