Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

MASSENA — Boutique Air will continue to serve as Massena International Airport’s Essential Air Service provider for the next two years. Flights to Baltimore, as proposed in one of the carrier’s options, will not be part of the schedule.

The U.S. Department of Transportation announced Friday that Boutique Air would continue to provide service from April 1 this year to March 31, 2025. The airline will provide 21 round-trip flights per week from Massena International Airport to Boston Logan International Airport, using a Pilatus PC-12 aircraft, at a annual subsidy rate of $5,322,161 for the first year and $5,535,047 for the second year.

