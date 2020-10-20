MASSENA — Allegiant Air’s departure from the Ogdensburg International Airport doesn’t mean the end of flights to Florida for north country residents.
Boutique Air, which operates out of the Massena International Airport, announced that starting in November, Massena passengers connecting to Boston will have direct flight options to and from Fort Lauderdale, Orlando, Fort Myers and Tampa on United Airlines.
Boutique Air has an interline agreement with United, which allows travelers to get off a Boutique plane and go directly to United for their connecting flights.
Brian Kondrad, Boutique Air’s vice president of business operations, said they had been working with United for promotional purposes on both routes. Previously, United only flew to and from hub cities out of Boston, he said.
“Now with their direct service to Florida without stopping at other UA hubs makes it easier as well for our passengers who take advantage of the UA Mileage Plus Program to earn miles for their Boutique Air and United flights,” he said in an email.
Massena Town Council member Samuel D. Carbone Jr. said this was something put together in August and rolled out now.
Mr. Kondrad said booking can be made on United.com by putting Massena as the origin and one of the new Florida direct areas as the destination. Passengers will see the one stop in Boston, and the two legs together range from about $100 to $200 each way, depending on the date and time of travel, he said.
Mr. Carbone said passengers who fly Boutique Air from the Massena International Airport can park for free and that, along with Boutique’s service, has meant an increase in the number of enplanements.
“Massena doesn’t charge for parking. We just finished paving a long-term parking area,” he said.
He said not only has Boutique been a positive addition to the airport, fuel sales, landing fees and hangar rentals helped them turn a $50,000 profit last year.
“Boutique’s been a great bargain. People can travel to Boston as well as help support our airport,” he said.
Boutique Air began serving the Massena International Airport in mid-April 2017 when it took over as the town’s new Essential Air Service provider at an annual subsidy of $2.9 million. It replaced Cape Air, which held the EAS contract in Massena for the previous eight years and had offered flights to Albany and Boston.
It was awarded the Essential Air Service contract again in March 2019. That contract runs from April 1, 2019, through March 21, 2021, with a first-year annual subsidy of $3.1 million and a second-year annual subsidy of $3.2 million.
Boutique Air initially offered flights to Albany and Baltimore, but those were scrapped in June 2018 in favor of 21 non-stop round trips each week to Boston Logan International Airport using the airline’s Pilatus PC-12 aircraft.
Allegiant Air announced this month it was ceasing operations at the Ogdensburg International Airport. The low-cost carrier, which had been flying direct to destinations in Florida since 2016, already canceled all of its scheduled October flights when Ogdensburg Bridge and Port Authority Executive Director Steven Lawrence learned the airline was pulling out for good.
Passengers with current reservations will have the option to re-book their travel through other Allegiant airports in the region, including Plattsburgh International Airport and Syracuse Hancock International Airport.
SkyWest, the airport’s Essential Air Service provider, continues to offer flights out of Ogdensburg to Washington, D.C., and Chicago.
