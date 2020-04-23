LOWVILLE — Some local residents have questioned whether bowling pins are so essential that QuibicaAMF could continue operating after New York PAUSE went into effect a month ago, but the massive towers of lumber waiting to be transformed sitting outside the plant made it possible, at least partially.
Although the company was not considered an “essential service” under the New York PAUSE executive order issued on March 22 temporarily shuttering nonessential businesses, it was allowed to continue under a special waiver from Empire State Development Corporation because of one of the order’s terms.
“One of the provisions of the executive order was that even if you’re a nonessential business, which, of course, bowling pins are not essential, but even if you’re a nonessential business having inventory that will be damaged by sitting outside,” said County Manager Ryan Piche during a news conference on Thursday, “They have to move through their outside inventory and that is allowed.”
Mr. Piche said he spoke with Empire State Development on Wednesday to clarify the company’s status while following-up on a complaint from a community member that the company was in violation of the executive order.
“We’re a wood products company and you can’t leave that wood outside for an extended period of time,” said Wayne White, vice president and general manager of the pins division.
When the existing materials have been “worked through,” Mr. Piche said the company may be able to continue operations with Empire State’s help, but that the county would not be involved with that process.
The materials in the yard are worth over $300,000, according to Mr. White, and while they would not necessarily have lost it all, the combination of weather conditions and the amount of time the COVID-19 crisis may continue are big unknowns that could have resulted in big losses if the special designation hadn’t come through.
“We’re very grateful we were allowed to continue to operate,” he said, thanking Empire State Development and recognizing Lewis County Industrial Development Agency Executive Director Brittany Davis for the work she did on the company’s behalf to make it happen.
Because Quibica/AMF was not eligible for the Paycheck Protection Program, the company has had to furlough some people but it could have been worse, Mr. White said.
At this time, the company has limited its manufacturing to process the wood only to the point that it can be brought in from outside and to complete pins for orders as they come are placed with the company.
The state will remain on pause until at least May 15, according to Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s April 17 executive order.
