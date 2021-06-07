Braheney named controller of Pathfinder Bank

OSWEGO – Rebecca Braheney has been named controller of Pathfinder Bank, according to Walter F. Rusnak, Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer.
With this appointment to controller, Braheney will oversee all of the bank’s accounting operations including the internal, external and regulatory financial reporting of Pathfinder Bank, its holding company, and its subsidiaries. Braheney will maintain ultimate control over the accuracy and integrity of the bank’s financial information as produced by the bank’s accounting department.
“Rebecca’s knowledge of the inner workings of our Accounting Department will be extremely valuable in her new role as controller,” said Rusnak. “We believe that Rebecca will continue to act as an integral part of Pathfinder Bank’s operation and we look forward to watching her grow as she settles into her new role.”
Prior to joining Pathfinder in 2017 as the bank’s financial reporting specialist, Braheney was employed by The Bonadio Group as a staff auditor where she specialized in the audits of community banks and credit unions. Braheney was previously named assistant vice president, financial reporting specialist, in January 2021.
Braheney is a Certified Public Accountant (CPA) and holds a bachelor of science degree in accounting and a master of business administration from SUNY Oswego. She is a member of the American Institute of CPAs, the New York State Society of CPA’s, and is an active member of Leadership Oswego County. Braheney lives in Baldwinsville with her husband, Timothy, and in her spare time, she enjoys CrossFit, hiking and spending time with her dogs.
Pathfinder Bank is a New York state chartered commercial bank headquartered in Oswego, whose deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation. The bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc, (NASDAQ SmallCap Market; symbol: PBHC, listing: PathBcp). The bank has nine full service offices located in its market areas consisting of Oswego and Onondaga counties.
