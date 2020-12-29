BRASHER FALLS — As the process continues for possibly siting a solar farm in the towns of Brasher, Norfolk and Massena, a representative from Barton & Loguidice, P.C. had some advice for Brasher Town Board members on Monday.
Stephen Le Fevre is providing technical review services to the town as they review the proposed project. Barton & Loguidice is a full-service consulting firm that provides services in practice areas that include engineering, environmental science, planning and landscape architecture.
Currently, NextEra Energy Resources, through its subsidiary, North Side Energy Center, is proposing to develop, build, own and operate the solar facility. The majority of the solar panels will be located in the town of Brasher.
Mr. Le Fevre said the project is going through the Article 10 review and approval process. He said the developer had submitted a public involvement plan, as well as a preliminary scoping statement.
“That basically describes all the different topic areas that the solar developer is going to have to address when he prepares the Article 10 application. The Article 10 application is really an environmental impact statement for the proposed solar facility,” Mr. Le Fevre said.
Comments have been submitted regarding the preliminary scoping statement, and he said the solar developer and its attorneys have issued the proposed stipulations — “potential agreements between the parties on the methodology and the scope of studies to be undertaken to develop information and data that North Side Energy Center will include in their Article 10 application.”
Mr. Le Fevre said he and town attorney Roger Linden have reviewed the proposed stipulations and provided their comments.
“If you look at those and you look at the version where it shows all the markup, you’ll actually see where the towns either tried to add language to the stipulation or delete language. You can see where the solar developer and their attorney has either accepted our proposed changes or more likely rejected them,” he said.
A public comment period closes on Wednesday and then the developer’s attorneys will issue their final proposed stipulations. Mr. Le Fevre said that document contains space for signatures from officials in the towns of Brasher, Norfolk and Massena, specifically saying that the towns agree to all of the stipulations. But he suggested they not sign it.
“By not agreeing to those stipulations, you’re basically preserving your rights once the Article 10 application is issued and when we review it, we can say, ‘We don’t think you did an adequate job in evaluating the potential visual impacts of the solar panels on adjacent residential properties,’ or ‘You’re going to take up all of this prime agricultural land and you’re going to put solar panels out there. We don’t feel that you adequately address the impacts,’” he said.
He said that gives the towns the right to request that the applicant do additional studies or collect additional information.
“They can either agree to it or they can not agree to it. In some cases, if they don’t agree to it, we can use our intervenor funding and actually do our own independent studies if we want. For all the municipalities that I’ve worked for on these projects, there hasn’t been one municipality that has just agreed to all the stipulations,” he said.
He cited some stipulations “that you might want to think about not agreeing to.”
“I don’t think that they’re evaluating a large enough study area. I think in some cases they’re only evaluating a one-mile radius, and we think that it might be more appropriate for them to evaluate a two-mile radius or maybe even a five-mile radius,” Mr. Le Fevre said.
Another area of concern was the visual impact. Photographs are taken from select viewpoints in the town where solar panels will be located. One photo would show the before, and the second photo would show the after.
“Then they’ll say, ‘OK, this is what it is going to look like if we decide to put in vegetative screening.’ Vegetative screening could be in the form of an earth berm or more commonly it’s plantings. What we find in the solar cases is that the applicant is not willing to put as much vegetative screening as we think is appropriate,” he said.
He said the developers must abide by requirements in the town’s solar law, or the town would have the option of not agreeing to those specific stipulations that aren’t in accordance with the law. In addition, Mr. Le Fevre said, they need to ensure that the developer does a post-construction road survey to ensure any damaged roads are addressed.
He also recommended not signing off on a stipulation regarding the socioeconomic impact of the project, as well as one that addresses site restoration and decommissioning.
“Decommissioning is very important. We want to make sure that the town is going to be adequately protected and that there’s going to be a solid decommissioning agreement in place, and that the amount of the decommissioning agreement is going to be adequate. So I would recommend that we don’t sign off on that one,” he said.
