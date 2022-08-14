SYRACUSE — Breeze Airways is giving travelers another nonstop option to Florida.
The airline, which started up last year and entered the Syracuse market this summer, said Wednesday it will launch year-round, nonstop service from Syracuse Hancock International Airport to Tampa International Airport beginning this fall.
The weekly service will commence Nov. 19, with promotional fares starting at $138 round trip.
Breeze operates flights to Las Vegas and Charleston, South Carolina, so this will be its third nonstop destination from Syracuse.
The airline said it will serve the new route using new Airbus A220 aircraft, which the airline also utilizes on its Las Vegas and Charleston routes from Syracuse.
Breeze will be the third airline offering nonstop flights to Tampa from Syracuse, joining Frontier and Southwest.
Florida is one of the top destinations for people flying out of Hancock. Of the 29 nonstop destinations available from the airport, nine are to Florida.
Founded by aviation entrepreneur David Neeleman, Breeze began service in May 2021 from 16 destinations primarily in the east and southeast. It now offers nonstop routes between 31 cities in 19 states.
Meanwhile, the Federal Aviation Administration said Friday it is allowing Delta Air Lines to cut some flights this summer at John F. Kennedy International and LaGuardia airports in New York City, and at Reagan National Airport near Washington.
The partial relief for the airline from federal requirements that it use specific time slots at those airports — or face losing them — could undercut some passengers’ summer travel plans, the federal agency said.
Delta asked to cancel the flights, in part, because of high numbers of employees who called out sick amid the coronavirus pandemic, according to the FAA.
