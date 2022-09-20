hed

The property at 41 W. Main St. in Canton, seen Monday, will become the home to a craft brewery. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

CANTON — The nearest brewery to Canton is nearly 15 miles out of town. That’s unacceptable to Joseph Erlichman and a few of his beer-nerd buddies, who plan to open Bent Beam Brewing at 41 W. Main St. in July 2023.

Mr. Erlichman, a biology professor at St. Lawrence University, has honed the science of brewing for decades. He started making beer with a kit back in grad school, and now teaches a brewing class at the Canton university.

