Syracuse — Downtown Syracuse will soon get its first independent bookstore in 30 years.
Syracuse — Amazon, the world’s largest online retailer, is bringing a brick-and-mortar store to the Destiny USA mall in Syracuse.
Amazon’s website says an Amazon 4-star store will be “coming soon” to Destiny, the largest shopping mall in New York and one of the biggest in the U.S. In addition, the company has been advertising on its website for a store manager and a lead retail associate for an Amazon 4-star at Destiny.
Do you ever travel to Syracuse to go shopping?
Syracuse.com/The Post-Standard has reached out to Amazon for comment. Aiden McGuire, a spokesperson for the mall’s owner, Pyramid Management Group, referred to Amazon a request for comment on when and where in the mall the store will open.
Founded in 1994 as an online bookseller, Amazon is the world’s largest e-commerce company. It began opening physical stores in 2018, providing a brick-and-mortar alternative for people who still prefer to view products in person — and feel them — before buying.
Amazon 4-star stores are stocked with products that Amazon says are among the most popular on amazon.com, including consumer electronics, toys, books and games, and kitchen and other home products. Every product in the stores is rated 4 stars and above by Amazon customers, is a top seller or new and trending on amazon.com.
An Amazon 4-star opened in another Pyramid property, Crossgates Mall near Albany, in March 2021, prompting speculation that one would eventually come to Destiny USA. The only other Amazon 4-star in New York is on Spring Street in the SoHo district of Manhattan.
The company’s website lists 33 Amazon 4-star stores in 22 states, with 12 more opening soon, including the one at Destiny.
Amazon is building one of the world’s biggest distribution centers in nearby Clay that will employ 1,500 people when it opens later this winter. Up to 700,000 products a day are expected to move through the center.
The company also operates delivery centers in DeWitt and East Syracuse.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.