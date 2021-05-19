WATERTOWN — Bridgeview Real Estate Services LLC announced Wednesday that it has appointed two new leaders, coming after the co-owners died in a shooting last month.
Bridgeview owners Paige O’Brien and Joe Quigg have appointed Jennifer Flynn and Lorie O’Brien as brokers in the firm’s transition. The move comes after the original owners, Maxine M. Quigg and Terence M. O’Brien, were shot and killed April 28. The shooter, Barry K. Stewart, a former employee, died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound hours after the shooting.
The new owners are coming in with a long history of involvement in the real estate community.
Ms. Flynn has been licensed since 2014 and Ms. O’Brien since 2012.
Ms. Flynn currently serves as vice president for the Jefferson-Lewis Board of REALTORS®. She’s also president of the Women’s Council of REALTORS® Tri-County Network and was named REALTOR® of the Year in 2020.
Ms. O’Brien serves on the Board of Directors of the Jefferson-Lewis Board of REALTORS® and chairs the Education Committee.
Both have been recognized as top producers for multiple years by the Women’s Council of REALTORS® Tri-County Network, according to a news release from the Jefferson-Lewis Board of REALTORS®.
“Following the tragic deaths of Brokers Terry O’Brien and Maxine Quigg at the end of April, the members of the Jefferson-Lewis Board of REALTORS® look forward to continuing to work with the real estate professionals and staff at Bridgeview Real Estate Services,” Board President Britt Abbey said in a prepared statement. “Terry and Maxine would be proud that the team is continuing the good work they started.”
As part of the transition, Bridgeview also moved its offices to 22670 Summit Dr. Suite 1A. The phone number remains 315-782-9292.
