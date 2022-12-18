Broadband access gets $3M boost in Lewis Co.

Free wireless hotspots are being installed in public spaces in hamlets, villages and towns throughout Lewis County, like this one at the New Bremen Recreational Area dugout, as part of more than $3 million in broadband access improvement initiatives. Julie Abbass/Watertown Daily Times

LOWVILLE — Three million dollars worth of investment in broadband infrastructure is on its way to completion across Lewis County through a mixture of grants and American Rescue Act funds.

A $747,000 Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) paid for the installation of fixed wireless equipment on towers in the towns of Diana and Lyonsdale and a broadband service program through Hudson Valley Wireless.

