LOWVILLE — Three million dollars worth of investment in broadband infrastructure is on its way to completion across Lewis County through a mixture of grants and American Rescue Act funds.
A $747,000 Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) paid for the installation of fixed wireless equipment on towers in the towns of Diana and Lyonsdale and a broadband service program through Hudson Valley Wireless.
According to Lewis County Planning Department Director Casandra K. Buell, the company will be doing a “soft opening” of the service this week to ensure speed accuracy and “optimization” of all it is expected to offer those who sign up.
The program’s official launch and marketing outreach to residents will take place in January.
“Fixed wireless” technology transmits the internet through radio waves from a base station mounted on a tall, fixed tower or structure instead of through cable — like DSL or fiber-optic internet services — or satellites as are used by companies like Hughes Net.
The state gave the county permission to use the $200,000 left over from the underbudget project to cover the two main consumer costs for as many low-income residents as possible.
“Typically, you have to pay for equipment and installation when you sign up (for broadband) but Hudson Valley Wireless participates in the (federal) Affordable Connectivity Program ... so people can sign up online to see if they’re eligible and those that are will be given a number that will let them enroll in lower monthly rates for broadband,” said Mrs. Buell.
Anyone qualifying for that program also qualifies for free equipment and installation covered by the county until the funds run out.
The monthly charge for the service will range from $24.90 to $99.90 for download speeds between 25 megabytes and 200 megabytes per second. Contracts are not required.
Mrs. Buell said the grant also already covered the installation of free public wifi at Port Leyden’s municipal offices, library and recreation area.
Parts of Diana and the neighboring town of Pitcairn in St. Lawrence County will be served by the state’s ConnectALL initiative with the installation of fiber-optic internet infrastructure built off from fiber being installed through the ongoing New York Power Authority powerline project through the area.
Free public wifi hot spots through a collaboration with Spectrum have been installed in about half of the 24 targeted locations around the county with about $370,000 of the county’s $1.5 million American Rescue Plan Act funds earmarked for broadband access improvement.
“It’s been a struggle to get this rolling because we’re building the airplane while we fly it,” Mrs. Buell said. “We started with high traffic areas but because we’re rural, we didn’t want to put a limit on the size of the hamlet or village. We just wanted to make sure they have the tools that they need.”
The access spots are located in high-traffic downtown areas, at municipal offices, outside libraries, in parks and recreational areas and mounted on certain businesses in Harrisville, Croghan, New Bremen, Glenfield, Castorland, Martinsburg, Constableville, Turin, Lyons Falls, Constableville, Lowville and the town of Lewis.
Mrs. Buell said her department asked the legislators to reach out to the various municipalities, organizations and businesses in their districts that are near to Spectrum’s service areas for potential participation in the project and all except for one of those approached said yes.
The county wifi access will be indicated in each location by a sign and the hotspots show on wireless devices as “Lewis County Free Public Wi-Fi.” Users will be required to consent to terms of service and answer one survey question before they get access to the network.
Although some residents, businesses and municipal offices in range of the hotspots may want to use the free wireless instead of paying for service, Mrs. Buell cautions them to try it for some time before cancelling other service because wifi users can one stay on for a certain amount of time before being booted and asked to re-consent to the terms and answer another question which may not be ideal for professional or steady internet needs.
“Free public wifi is really meant to promote community development, business development at the businesses downtown to give people access,” she said, “So say they don’t have access at their home, they can go to the downtown areas, sit at a cafe and hook up to the wireless, go to a ball game and have wifi — we want to make sure the downtowns have free Wi-Fi.”
The program covers installation and monthly charges for the next three years. Municipalities will receive data about the usage for each spot to be referenced for decision-making on steps after the program is over.
“The hope is that the communities will see it’s beneficial and will continue it after the three years,” she said.
An additional $1.96 million of the county’s $2.5 million broadband budget is targeted for a contract with Charter Communications to build fiber-optic broadband off-shoots from existing Spectrum infrastructure in the towns of Croghan, Denmark, Greig, Watson, and Lowville, serving 366 households.
“If we would have done all of the unserved locations in Lewis County (with fiber-optic service) it would have been $20 million, and that was 2 years ago,” said Mrs. Buell. “We had to pick locations that we would rule out benefitting from a hybrid solution with mixed wireless.”
The broadband budget consists of the Rescue Act money and $1 million in county taxpayer funds.
A grant through the Northern Border Regional Commission approved earlier this year will pay for the installation of fixed wireless equipment to residents in the town of Denmark west of State Route 26 and free Wi-Fi in the village of Copenhagen.
Because fiber optic cables run along all state roads, the fiber expansion program will service people on the east side of the road.
The project has been delayed because the tower originally selected that was “tall in an area that is flat” and well-positioned to reach the largest number of homes failed structural testing and there are no county-owned towers in the area.
Although a number of other towers have been investigated, Mrs. Buell said the prices being asked for their use has been very high, making the long term sustainability of the service after the grant-funded period has run out unlikely, so the search and negotiations continue.
The challenge and expense of securing the use of towers was one of the main reasons Mohawk Networks had asked to increase the $8.1 million budget that had won it the contract to provide broadband in Lewis County from the state in 2017 as part of the Broadband for All program.
Their request was denied and Empire State Development Authority, which was administering the program, awarded that amount to Frontier Communications for the installation of fiber-optic infrastructure to roughly 70% of the locations that were to be served by Mohawk.
A special committee was formed to analyze and advise broadband decisions for the county consisting of county legislators, administrators, a representative from a school district IT department and a non-profit organization, and representatives from the Development Authority of the North Country. Their first meeting was in May 2021.
