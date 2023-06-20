WATERTOWN — Developer Robert D. Ferris thinks that there’s a place for flowers and plantings around downtown.
But don’t do it front of he and his partner’s Washington Street building.
Mr. Ferris and his business partner, Jake Johnson, attended Monday’s City Council meeting to complain that two 10-foot by 10-foot cement planters are being installed in front of the Key Bank, eliminating three parking spaces.
They weren’t aware that the loss of parking until work began on the two planters. The Times noticed the work and asked the city for details last week. City officials should have thought more about the impact that it would have, they said.
“It’s a hard pill to swallow,” he said.
The two planters are part of the city’s efforts to improve pedestrian safety around the Gov. Roswell P. Flower Monument at Washington and Stone streets.
As part of the $3.9 million streetscape project, the idea is to slow down traffic at that spot by narrowing Washington Street and widening the sidewalk there.
The city is adding landscaping where it’s possible throughout the streetscape project, which includes street and other improvements along sections of Court, Franklin and Coffeen streets.
However, Mr. Johnson told council members that the lost parking spots will make it difficult for handicapped customers of the bank to get in and out of the building and use the elevator at the front lobby.
The two developers offer more parking than the city does throughout downtown, so at the least it can do is make it available in front of the Key Bank, Mr. Johnson said.
Downtown business owners don’t want to lose parking for flower planters, Mr. Ferris said. People want to park in front of businesses, so they can get in and out quickly, he said.
Mr. Ferris met with city officials on Friday after learning about it the day before.
During Monday night’s discussion, council members promised the two developers that the city will do what it can to add more parking near the bank, possibly near the building and along Stone and Arcade streets.
At this point, the two planters cannot be moved because they are cemented in place, City Manager Kenneth A. Mix said.
As for not getting input from Mr. Ferris and Mr. Johnson about the planters, the two structures were planned for a couple of years, city officials said.
The city provided a series of focus groups and meetings with the public and business owners about the streetscape project as part of its design process, said Michael A. Lumbis, the city’s planning and community development director.
The building’s previous owners also signed off on the plans, he said.
Pedestrian safety is a focus of that portion of the project, near where a woman in a wheelchair was struck by a tractor-trailer and died in 2019.
“Creating a more walkable downtown” and “enhancing the pedestrian experience” also were goals of the city’s comprehensive plan in 2019, Mr. Lumbis said.
“The plans were the result of all of this,” Mr. Lumbis said. “A lot went into this.”
The work includes a series of improvements, including a more defined crosswalk, with crushed pavers, new curbing and handicapped ramps at intersections.
The city is spending $100,000 from its $10 million Downtown Revitalization Initiative program to make the improvements near the monument.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.