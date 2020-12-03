POTSDAM — Supply and demand issues continue to strain lumber and other building supplies in the tri-county area, as well as across the country.
While demand for such materials generally decreases slightly in the winter while home building and other renovation activity is more subdued, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has continued to fuel an appetite for those goods.
“A lot of our suppliers have had massive struggles keeping up with the inventory and the demand is just through the roof,” Kelly Taillon, store manager at Bicknell Building Supply in Potsdam said. “A lot of people are fixing up their backyards, their decks and building small additions on their home because obviously a lot of people would prefer just to stay home than to travel for obvious reasons.”
Mr. Taillon said he’s facing problems from both fronts. His suppliers, which include some regional, as well as national companies, have been experiencing difficulties filling orders.
“The supply hasn’t been brought back to meet the demand as of yet,” Mr. Taillon said. “COVID is still rampant throughout most of the country and a lot of these mills just can’t produce enough and they actually have shortfalls in their labor force. Pretty much all across the country it’s been real bad.”
On the other side, home building, and more so local home renovation, have continued at high levels since the pandemic’s outset with more homeowners using time at home to fix up properties. Locally, unseasonably warm temperatures have also likely contributed to late season construction to some degree. This has led to high demand for lumber and other building supplies.
“A lot of people are patient as far as waiting for materials,” Mr. Taillon said. “Our vinyl window people are 10 weeks out for a basic vinyl window, but a lot of people are patient.”
Mr. Taillon said supply shortages may linger into the summer of 2021, depending on the rollout of a COVID vaccine and the severity of the pandemic.
According to analysis conducted by the National Association of Homebuilders, a trade group, lumber prices peaked in September at about $950 per thousand board feet. As of Tuesday, the group estimates prices have reduced back toward the area of $560 per 1,000 board feet, which is also a record high.
The U.S. Department of Commerce also announced Tuesday it would move to reduce some tariffs on Canadian softwood lumber, which will theoretically help to lower prices further.
