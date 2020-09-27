OSWEGO — Burritt Motors is celebrating the grand opening of its $9 million Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, RAM dealership all this month, it was announced by owner Rich Burritt.
In 2017, Burritt purchased the former Shapiro Motors and added Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep and RAM franchises to the business. The facility is next door to Burritt Chevrolet Buick, Route 104 East, Oswego.
“Now that all construction is completed, we’ve become a superstore with one-stop destination shopping for six franchises,” Burritt said. “Our customers can buy or lease vehicles, get vehicle maintenance, accessories, casual dining, and a touchless car wash all in one easy to access location. This reinforces our number one goal: improving the overall experience for our customers. This month, we’re offering a multitude of specials for both vehicle leases and purchases as part of our grand opening celebration.
“The facility occupies 31,000 square feet on a 15-acre lot and has a tire center, multiple service bays and two touchless car washes. We’re especially proud of our Jeep stand-alone facility. We’re one of the few locations in the state. This makes us eligible to get the newest and best Jeep products available. We also are now commercial certified and able to sell and service heavy duty commercial vehicles to complete our selection of offerings.
“In addition, we just completed a stand-alone, $1 million, CarrXpert factory authorized dealer collision center. CarrXpert is a national franchise that allows customers to find all services under one roof. These include: mechanical repair, bodywork, parts and courtesy vehicles. In addition, our technicians work with state-of-the-art equipment and receive state-of-the-art training directly from car manufacturers. It’s a great new addition to our family of services.
“Another part of our grand opening is giving back to our community with our ‘Day of Caring.’ On Sept. 17, 130 of our employees, their families, and volunteers will ‘invade’ the Oswego Family YMCA Armory to do landscaping, painting and remodeling.
“We’ll be working on exterior landscaping, painting the gym walls, and painting the second floor, and remodeling some of the kitchen, including cabinets and counter tops used for YMCA youth programs.”
If anyone wants to join, please contact Kerrie Webb, executive director and CEO, at kwebb@oswegoymca.org.
Events at the dealership during September include: free New York state inspections, a free car wash with every appraisal, and a Family Day, Saturday, Sept. 19, featuring free child safety seat inspections with a free car wash; free electronic defibrillator instruction, and free family photos.
Burritt Motors’ history dates back to 1955 in Hannibal when Rich’s great-grandfather, Elmer O. Burritt, purchased a Chevrolet franchise that he operated until 1963. To expand in a larger market, Rich’s grandfather, Richard, purchased the assets of a Chevrolet dealership that had been located on Oswego’s East Third Street. About a year later, he built the present dealership on Route 104, which underwent a $2.5 million expansion and renovation in 2013. Rich follows his father, Chris, who ran the business for 38 years. The dealership celebrates its 65th anniversary this year and can be reached at 315-343-8948, or www.burrittmotors.com.
