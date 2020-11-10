OSWEGO — Rich Burritt, owner of Burritt Motors, cuts the ribbon at the grand opening of the $9 million Burritt Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, RAM dealership, Route 104 East, Oswego. They are surrounded by CDJR employees and family.
In 2017, Burritt purchased the former Shapiro Motors and added Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep and RAM franchises to the Burritt Motors Chevrolet/Buick business. The facility occupies 31,000 square feet on a 15-acre lot and has a tire center, multiple service bays and two touchless car washes.
“Now that all construction is completed, we’ve become a superstore with one-stop destination shopping for six franchises,” Burritt said. “Our customers can buy or lease vehicles, get vehicle maintenance, accessories, casual dining and a touchless car wash all in one easy to access location. This reinforces our number one goal: improving the overall experience for our customers.”
For more information, visit Burrittmotors.com.
