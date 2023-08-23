Bus company plans Marble Street expansion

WATERTOWN — The Clinton company that took over Freeman Bus earlier this year is planning a major expansion at its Marble Street garage.
Hale Transportation, which does business in Watertown as Hales Bus Garage LLC, plans to construct four new higher bays at the facility for its vehicle repair portion of the business.
Donald W. Rutherford, CEO of the Watertown Local Development Corp., also known as the Watertown Trust, said the company is doing booming business since it acquired Freeman Bus and expanding into Watertown.
He spoke highly about company owner Stephen Hale.
“He’s really very, very glad that they came here,” Rutherford said. “They’re doing a great job.”
In January, Hale bought out the Freeman Bus Corp. and the Clarence Henry Coach Line, a series of chartered passenger buses.
Hale has continued to carry travelers to destinations as far as Florida but also handles all travel for Syracuse University and for other major sporting events.
The company also added auto repair garage in Watertown that has helped it to grow, Rutherford said.
On Wednesday, the local development corporation revolving loan committee unanimously approved a $250,000 loan to the company to help finance the $1.657 million expansion project.
The Watertown Savings Bank also is providing a loan for the expansion and Hale is putting in $400,000 in its own equity.
The project includes a 5,000-square-foot building expansion and a series of improvements to the existing building.
Before Hale purchased it, Freeman Bus was going through financial troubles. Hale was able to save about 35 jobs in Watertown, Rutherford said.
With 56 motor coaches, 40-plus shuttle and 40-plus passenger buses, Hale is twice the size of Freeman.
“It’s a very solid company,” Rutherford said.
The local development corporation’s full board will vote on the loan at its meeting on Thursday. Hale could not be reached for comment.
