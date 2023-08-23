Bus company plans Marble Street expansion

AMANDA MORRISON n WATERTOWN DAILY TIMES The owners of Freeman Bus Corp. are considering renting space in their facility to First Student Bus line.

 Amanda Morrison/Watertown Daily Times

WATERTOWN — The Clinton company that took over Freeman Bus earlier this year is planning a major expansion at its Marble Street garage.

Hale Transportation, which does business in Watertown as Hales Bus Garage LLC, plans to construct four new higher bays at the facility for its vehicle repair portion of the business.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.