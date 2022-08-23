Business activity slumps globally, feeding recession concerns

The chassis and battery packs of a Volkswagen ID.5 electric sports utility vehicle on the assembly line in Zwickau, Germany, on Jan. 27, 2020. Bloomberg photo by Krisztian Bocsi.

Economic activity weakened from the U.S. to Europe and Asia, reinforcing concerns that soaring prices and the war in Ukraine will tip the world into a recession.

U.S. business activity contracted for a second-straight month in August, falling to the weakest level since May 2020, S&P Global data showed Tuesday. Activity in Asia slumped, and output in the 19-nation euro zone also fell as record energy and food inflation saps demand and more sectors succumb to the darkening outlook.

