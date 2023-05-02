Business After Hours and wine tasting fundraiser to benefit Carthage library

CARTHAGE — In partnership with the Carthage Area Chamber of Commerce, Carthage Free Library will host a wine tasting fundraiser and Business After Hours event from 5:30 to 7 p.m. May 10 at the library, 412 Budd St.
Tickets are $20 per person, $30 for a couple, and may be purchased online at CarthageFreeLibrary.org or in person at Carthage Free Library, at the Carthage Area Chamber of Commerce, 120 S. Mechanic St., and at Carthage Savings Bank, 313 State St.
Bridget Fetterly, president of the library board of trustees, invites the public to come back to the library fundraiser which has not been held since before the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We have had some small fundraisers the past couple of years, but this has been one of bigger events,” she said.
Four area winemakers — Thousand Islands Winery, Coyote Moon Vineyards, Busted Grapes and Otter Creek Winery — will present samples of wines and offer an assortment of bottles for sale. The ticket price includes light refreshments provided by Carthage Savings Bank.
North country vendors — Moser’s Maple and Natural Nook: All Natural Dips — will have local foods for sale.
There will be a raffle of items donated by The Friends of Carthage Free Library including a spa basket, a “spring cleaning” basket, an assortment of wines and specialty food baskets. There will also be a 50/50 raffle.
All proceeds from the wine tasting support the free public programs and operations of the Carthage Free Library.
Ms. Fetterly said the library offers programs for everyon from toddlers to senior citizens.
“The library has a lot of great things going on and a lot to offer,” the library board president said. She pointed out that the library is offering programs through Senior Planet which has technology — cellphones and computers — education for senior citizens. The library staff is also preparing for the summer reading program for school aged children.
The wine tasting will also be a networking event for the Carthage chamber. Business After Hours events are held to allow for networking for the businesses in the area as well as the opportunity for community members to learn about what the community has to offer in a social setting.
The chamber is seeking member businesses to host Business After Hours event. For more information about the chamber, call 315-493-3590.
