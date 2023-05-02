Business After Hours and wine tasting fundraiser to benefit Carthage library

Dawn DeGroat of Venditti Wine offers a wine sample to Kathy Kratzat during the 2019 wine tasting fundraiser at Carthage Free Library. Elaine M. Avallone/ Johnson Newspapers

CARTHAGE — In partnership with the Carthage Area Chamber of Commerce, Carthage Free Library will host a wine tasting fundraiser and Business After Hours event from 5:30 to 7 p.m. May 10 at the library, 412 Budd St.

Tickets are $20 per person, $30 for a couple, and may be purchased online at CarthageFreeLibrary.org or in person at Carthage Free Library, at the Carthage Area Chamber of Commerce, 120 S. Mechanic St., and at Carthage Savings Bank, 313 State St.

