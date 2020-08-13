WATERTOWN — When the city scored a $10 million Downtown Revitalization Initiative grant in 2018, officials proclaimed that the funding was going to transform the city’s business district forever.
Then the coronavirus hit.
And work on several downtown projects halted or slowed down in the proceeding months.
But members of Advantage Watertown believe that the city can regain that momentum after COVID-19 closed down the local economy in March.
Sitting on the outdoor deck at Spokes Craft Beer & Tapas on Thursday morning, a small group of the business and community leaders held a brainstorming session on what can be done to get downtown back on track.
Larry Sorel, executive director of New York Zoo in Thompson Park, quoted Daniel Burnham, a prominent Chicago architect who grew up in Henderson during the mid-1950s, to suggest what he thinks should be done with downtown.
“Make no little plans; they have no magic to stir men’s blood and probably themselves will not be realized. Make big plans; aim high in hope and work,” he said.
Some of their ideas have been proposed in the past, while others were new.
Stressing where parking exists, noisy traffic maneuvering through Public Square, difficulties of pedestrians getting around the square and better ways to market downtown have been discussed for years.
City Assessor Brian S. Phelps suggested that better traffic control should be pursued. Something should be done to somehow quiet noisy trucks and speeding vehicles that make their way into the busy six-lane city thoroughfare, he said.
Dr. Jason White, who’s been a downtown booster for years, said he’s seen large curtains put up in other city downtowns that dampen sound and improve acoustics.
Mr. Sorel proposed closing off one side of Public Square and change the traffic patterns of the existing oval-shaped, six-lane thoroughfare.
The island of green space would be made larger, so more events could be held on the square, he said.
Other Advantage Watertown members pointed out that the concept came up during the DRI process three years ago and was met by resistance of business owners who gathered a couple hundred signatures on a petition expressing opposition.
However, Mr. Sorel said more should be done to help pedestrians get around the square.
Michael A. Lumbis, the city’s planning and community development director, proposed that Public Square should have “more color” to take away from its drab urban feel. Chris Ebey, a science professor at Jefferson Community College, would like to see more plants,
Mylek Myrick, who is working with other artists and business owners on other ideas for the city, would like to see murals painted on walls, other public art added throughout downtown and interactive apps used to market downtown.
But COVID has hit local businesses hard. A handful of restaurants and retailers closed. Other business owners still aren’t sure how to react.
Meanwhile, Dr. White, Advantage Watertown’s chairman, remains optimistic. Rather than people going to Clayton for dinner, maybe their habits change and they decide to go downtown instead, he said.
To play off that idea, City Senior Planner Jenn Voss hopes to see more restaurants. And Donald R. Rutherford wished more restaurants set up tables outside their establishments.
Last month, Holy Smokes Bourbon & BBQ opened its door across the street in the Commerce Building, replacing Cornerstone Cafe that closed because of the virus. Holy Smokes, owned by Randy Lockwood, was once in the Great American Supermarket on State Street.
An art gallery also opened on Court Street in July.
“I think we can regain that momentum,” Dr. White said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.