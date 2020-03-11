WATERTOWN — The Watertown-North Country Chamber of Commerce announced the recipients of the 2019 Business of the Year Awards on Tuesday.
O.D. Greene Lumber and Hardware, which has locations in Adams and Sackets Harbor, won the award for the large for-profit category, while the Paddock Club, Watertown, won it for the small for-profit category. Watertown Family YMCA, Watertown, received the award for the large nonprofit category, and WPBS-TV, Watertown, received the award for the small nonprofit category.
Garland City Beer Works, Watertown, won the Emerging Business Award. Rockin’ Robin Brick Oven Pizza was named the Farm and Craft Market Vendor of the Year.
The local enterprises will be celebrated at 5 p.m. March 26 at Garland City Beer Works, 321 Howk St.
