MASSENA — A business-oriented magazine plans to produce an article about the town of Massena’s economy and has asked officials to provide it with some material that can be used in the article, as well as individuals who can be interviewed.
The Massena Town Council gave approval during its meeting last week for Supervisor Steven D. O’Shaughnessy to sign an invitation letter that will be used by “Business View” magazine to validate interviewing and producing a magazine article on Massena.
“I’ve talked to the coordinator for this a few times. Basically they are requesting at least 10 pictures, if not more, as well as three people to interview for an article,” Deputy Supervisor Samuel D. Carbone Jr. said.
The individuals who would be interviewed would be an investor, someone associated with tourism and someone involved in industry.
“It’s kind of a segment of each to represent our town in the magazine, more or less to show how the town’s growing and improving and to get that out to other businesses in their areas,” Mr. Carbone said.
The town is also responsible for providing the invitation letter for advertisers “which might be various local businesses that want to advertise in that article,” he said.
The magazine is in a digital format and can used by the town to attract people to Massena.
“It’s at no cost to the town,” he said. “I’m all for it. I think it’s going to be another good piece to promoting Massena, so I recommend that we move forward with it.”
According to the Business View Facebook page, it’s a monthly magazine that provides “information and intelligence on key business sectors via three editions — North America, the Caribbean and Oceania.”
“Our coverage extends to a broad range of industries — including but not limited to franchising, manufacturing, construction, healthcare, green business, food & beverage, energy supply, supply chain & logistics and public sector. By partnering with governing bodies overseeing these industries we are able to ensure content is reliable, relevant, newsworthy and timely,” officials said.
