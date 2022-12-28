All businesses checked in St. Lawrence County during the state police Underage Drinking Initiative were in compliance, and no arrests were made.
The initiative took place on Tuesday and involved retail establishments checked by a state police officer in plain clothes, and one or several underage operatives who “cannot lie about their age or give a fake date of birth.”
