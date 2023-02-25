HARRISVILLE — Town of Diana officials and business owners are working together to entice a bank to set up shop in Harrisville before the looming departure of Community Bank at the end of April while interested banks are putting aside past competitive strife to best serve the concerned community.

In a meeting with more than a dozen business owners and local leaders last week, Supervisor Zachary J. Smith gave an overview of the two banks interested in setting up shop in the hamlet: Carthage Savings and Northern Credit Union.

