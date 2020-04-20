CANTON — Buster’s Sports Café on Main Street closed permanently over the weekend.
On the restaurant’s Facebook page, owner Laurie Vernsey offered an explanation: “Covid 19 has impacted each one of our lives in one way, shape or form. It has forced many of us to think more simplified, to not take any moments for granted, to want to spend more time with our families, to be thankful for food on our tables, longing for human interaction on a normal level, etc. Unfortunately things will not be normal for a period of time, we have to each transition into this new normal the best we can,” she wrote.
A growing family, a difficult lease negotiation and the coronavirus crisis combined to force a decision.
“The Canton community has been so wonderful and to all of those whom have supported us for the last 5 years, we are beyond thankful and grateful for you. Business is unknown at this point and we need to make changes that make the most sense financially and personally,” she wrote. “We anticipate so many customers to be saddened by our decision to not reopen at 109 Main St. in Canton but, like we have had to do throughout this virus is to see the silver lining. Our silver lining is spending more time as a family. Our location in Ogdensburg will remain open. We promise you will see us again soon!”
When Gov. Andrew Cuomo began shutting down businesses, Ms. Vernsey and her husband Terry R. Vernsey shut the doors, temporarily, to their restaurants in Canton and Potsdam for about four weeks.
They used the time to do cleaning and maintenance in their businesses to spend more time with their children.
The Vernseys have three children under the age of 6 and have led a very hectic life over the five years that Ms. Vernsey has been running the café in Canton.
“Having Buster’s in Ogdensburg, him (Mr. Vernsey) working part-time and having three young kids, it has been a lot for a long time,” she said.
They immediately saw business drop off, first when the colleges closed and then when people who used to work downtown, started working from home.
“When COVID hit, we thought maybe this is our sign,” she said. “Maybe with all the business we have had, maybe this is our sign.”
Ms. Vernsey said she will miss being on Main Street.
“The Canton community has been awesome,” she said. “It has really been like a second home. I loved going to work every day.”
She said the hardest part of the decision may have been coming to terms with the 14 or so people she would employ over the course of a year and the $150,000 in payroll she supplied.
But Buster’s isn’t leaving Canton entirely. Buster’s in Ogdensburg is offering lunch delivery in Canton but orders need to be of a certain volume and be placed a day ahead of time. There is more information on the restaurant’s web page Busterssportscafe.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.