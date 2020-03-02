CANTON — The Canton Chamber of Commerce has announced its newest member, Capital Consultants Architecture and Engineering, or C2AE, 70 Main St., in the village.
With seven locations across the country, C2AE has two locations in New York, one in Syracuse and one in Canton.
As full-service engineering consultants, C2AE’s New York offices specialize in municipal water and wastewater systems.
Headquartered in Lansing, Mich., C2AE merged with Canton’s engineering firm Burley-Guminiak & Associates, Consulting Engineers in 2012. The company is dedicated to “architecture that empowers” and “infrastructure that enables.”
Canton Chamber Executive Director Tammy Mackin presented C2AE, Canton, with its member plaque last week.
