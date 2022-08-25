California bans sales of new gas-powered cars

Gas prices reach over $5 a gallon at a station in Los Angeles on Feb. 25. Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images/TNS

 Frederic J. Brown/AFP

LOS ANGELES — Buy a car in California in 2035 and you won’t have to decide between gasoline, diesel or electric. You won’t have a choice.

Citing an urgent need to address climate change while cutting back on air pollution, the California Air Resources Board voted Thursday to require all new cars and light trucks sold by 2035 to be zero-emission vehicles.

Tribune Wire

