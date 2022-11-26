City will research golf club business

Three members of the Watertown City Council have expressed an interest in buying the Watertown Golf Club. Watertown Daily Times

WATERTOWN — Three City Council members are almost assuredly going forward with purchasing the Watertown Golf Club for $3.4 million from developer Michael E. Lundy.

But the question remains: Can the golf club in Thompson Park be profitable as a municipal golf club?

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.