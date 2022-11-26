WATERTOWN — Three City Council members are almost assuredly going forward with purchasing the Watertown Golf Club for $3.4 million from developer Michael E. Lundy.
But the question remains: Can the golf club in Thompson Park be profitable as a municipal golf club?
City officials are still trying to figure out how to operate the golf club if it does purchase nine holes that Mr. Lundy owns and whether it can make money.
City Manager Kenneth A. Mix and Scott D. Weller, the city parks and recreation superintendent, have to determine how to handle greens keepers, the pro shop and clubhouse facets of the business.
“I think it can break even or make a little profit,” Mr. Mix said Tuesday, although he cannot guarantee whether it will be during the first couple of years that the city would own it.
Mr. Lundy’s attorney Mike Young and city attorney Robert J. Slye still need to finalize a purchase agreement for the deal. Two weeks ago, council members Lisa A. Ruggiero, Cliff G. Olney III and Patrick J. Hickey took the first step that formalizes the pending purchase.
Mr. Mix doesn’t know when the vote on the final purchase agreement will take place.
The next vote will be at one of the two council meetings in December when council members will discuss the golf club’s budget and operations.
Until then, Mr. Mix and Mr. Weller will continue to work on how the city should operate the facility.
This week, Mr. Lundy’s attorney provided a complete list of equipment and other assets of the golf club to the city, but Mr. Lundy will not give the city his tax returns for it.
He’s also provided some financial documents that show it made $714,000 last year. He’s requiring city official and council members to sign Non Disclosure Agreements, or NDAs, prohibiting them from releasing detailed financial information to the public about the golf club.
Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith has been adamant that the city gets tax returns for the golf club and an appraisal of the facility.
“It’s something that a bank requires for any loan,” he said.
Opposing the deal, he’s also been adamant that the $3.4 million price tag is way too high.
On Monday night, Councilman Olney said he’s done research that shows golf clubs produce revenues of $300,000 to $400,000. That’s possible, Mr. Mix said.
But Mr. Mix stressed that the $3.4 million purchase price has to be taken in consideration of whether the golf club is profitable. Council members have not decided whether to use federal American Rescue Plan Act funding, the city’s fund balance, using bonding or a combination of those ways to pay for it.
If the purchase offer goes through, the city would run it as a municipal golf course. The city owns the other nine holes that are directly a part of the historic city-owned park.
Mr. Weller and city officials have contacted the operators of three municipal golf courses and private golf clubs to see how they operate their facilities.
The city can either hire greens keepers or contract a company to do that during the first few years, Mr. Mix said. City personnel would handle tournaments, greens fees and the day-to-day operations of the facility.
The food and beverage business from the clubhouse could be divided up. The city could operate the restaurant portion, but it would probably not want to be involved in the sale of alcohol, so another entity might do that, he said.
On Monday night, council spent about 45 minutes of debate on the golf club deal, much of it about Mayor Smith’s resolution requiring tax returns and an appraisal.
It went down by a 3-2 vote, with the mayor and Councilwoman Sarah V. Compo Pierce supporting it. Councilwoman Ruggiero, however, pointed out that Mayor Smith, then a councilman, determined that an appraisal was not needed when the city was considering a lease agreement extension in 2006 with the former owners of the golf club. He said he made a mistake.
For years, the golf club has been the source of legal action by both Mr. Lundy and P.J. Simao, who owns Ives Hill Country Club in Watertown.
The deal would end any litigation against the city by either Mr. Lundy or Mr. Simao.
Under the proposed deal, Mr. Simao would operate his golf course as a nine-hole golf course and reopen his clubhouse restaurant. Mr. Simao would receive an unspecified amount of money from Mr. Lundy for turning his 18-hole golf course into nine holes.
The pending purchase of the golf club has prompted a lot of public debate, with residents both in support and against the purchase.
