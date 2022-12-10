Hydropower pipeline from Canada to NYC breaks ground

STATEN ISLAND — A 339-mile pipeline slated to bring hydropower directly from Canada to New York City began construction last week in a significant push to reach the state’s ambitious energy goals, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced.

The Champlain Hudson Power Express transmission line — developed by Transmission Developers Inc. and fueled by Canada’s state-owned utility, Hydro-Québec — will be designed to funnel power from dams in Quebec to a converter station in Queens.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.