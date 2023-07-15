Canada to speed up critical minerals permits to erode China’s dominance

A worker holds a shard of graphite ore at a mine in Saint-Michel-des-Saints, Quebec. Christinne Muschi/Bloomberg

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government hopes to unveil a plan by the end of this year to streamline permitting for mining projects as the U.S. and its allies push to accelerate the production of critical minerals in North America.

Canada faces mounting pressure to keep pace with its southern neighbor as the U.S. ramps up efforts to secure the metals needed for electric vehicles, solar panels and wind turbines. American lawmakers have been debating legislation that could substantially speed up approval times for resource projects.

