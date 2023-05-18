Canton Apples erecting cider house on Route 310

Work progresses May 11 as Canton Apples expands its footprint on Route 310 with a new cider house. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

CANTON — On his property on Route 310 just north of the village, Joel C. Howie is raising a cider house where he hopes to produce cider in August.

“That’s my goal,” the owner of Canton Apples said last week while construction workers scrambled over the framing of the new building.

