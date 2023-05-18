Canton Apples erecting cider house on Route 310

CANTON — On his property on Route 310 just north of the village, Joel C. Howie is raising a cider house where he hopes to produce cider in August.
“That’s my goal,” the owner of Canton Apples said last week while construction workers scrambled over the framing of the new building.
Before this year, Mr. Howie had his cider pressing equipment set up in the basement of Bregg Winery in Norfolk.
There, he produced his cider and supplied Martin J. Bregg with juice for his wines.
The cider house is just a few yards down the road from the farm stand Mr. Howie has used to sell his products.
When the cider house is completed, the sheds will be moved down the road to join the new facility.
He said the cider house will be heated, air-conditioned, and have bathrooms.
A Rochester native, Mr. Howie studied horticulture at Finger Lakes Community College and is a certified residential real estate appraiser.
Canton Apple orchards are situated on a total of 14 acres across four properties in the town of Canton. More than 400 trees grow on two spots off Route 310, one on Finnegan Road and one at the corner of Barnes Road and County Route 25 — an established orchard and the first site Mr. Howie took on. Each year he’s gradually grown the orchards with new plantings.
His trees produce about 160 varieties of apples, he said.
When Mr. Howie begins processing apples in August, he expects to be able to produce between 20 and 30 gallons of cider per hour.
He buys apples, mostly locally, to supplement his fruit.
The cider contains no preservatives and no sugar is added, he said.
He uses an ultraviolet cider processing method that destroys pathogens and eliminates the need for heat pasteurization.
“You still get the fresh-pressed flavor,” he said.
Canton Apples offers a sparkling cider from its mobile sales unit that spends Friday at the Canton Farmers Market.
The sparkling cider is produced by putting it in kegs and then force carbonating it.
“The sparkling makes it taste a little sweeter,” Mr. Howie said.
Mr. Howie is building his cider house with an eye to future expansion. He hopes to eventually produce and sell hard cider.
