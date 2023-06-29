CANTON — The village of Canton has announced that applications are available for the Canton CARES Small Business Grant Program.
The Canton Cares Small Business Grant Program (CCSBGP) has been established to provide grants to microenterprises and small businesses with fewer than 25 employees in the village that have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The primary goal of the program is to address improvements that support customer and staff safety and improve business resiliency related to future occurrences of the virus or other disasters, allowing businesses to prepare for, prevent, or respond to impacts of the pandemic.
A 2022 Community Development Block Grant to the village is providing $500,000 in funds to support the CCSBGP. All types of microenterprises and small businesses within the village are eligible for consideration, with the exception of not-for-profits.
Businesses must commit to demonstrating job retention or creation with at least 51% of jobs taken by or made available to low and moderate income people.
A microenterprise owner can also qualify by meeting the definition of a low-moderate income person.
All applicants must demonstrate how the proposed use of funds will enable the business to prepare for, prevent, or respond to impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Prospective applicants should contact the Office of Economic Development (OED) for application information. The OED will screen applicants for program eligibility and provide application materials to those interested.
Applications will be accepted on a rolling basis until funds are expended.
For more information, contact Leigh Rodriguez, Program Manager, at 315-386-2871 ext. 5, or lrodriguez@cantonny.gov.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.