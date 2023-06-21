Business grant apps available in Canton

Canton Municipal Building, 60 Main St.

 Tom Graser

CANTON — The village of Canton has announced that applications are available for the Canton CARES Small Business Grant Program.

The Canton Cares Small Business Grant Program (CCSBGP) has been established to provide grants to microenterprises and small businesses with fewer than 25 employees in the village that have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

