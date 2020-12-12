CANTON — Following the village’s approval of its annual funding for the Canton Chamber of Commerce last month, the town also agreed to allocate its budgeted contribution this week.
During the town’s regular meeting Thursday night, town council unanimously approved allocating the full $5,500 earmarked for the Chamber in 2020.
The decision comes after town council tabled a decision about the funding in November, and requested additional documentation of Chamber employee hours and an annual budget.
Both the town and the village have been mulling how Chamber programming has been valuable to the local business community over the last year. The concern from municipal officials was that the Chamber had done little for local businesses during initial peaks of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
A review of 2020 Chamber activities began in September, and village trustees heard from Chamber board members Benjamin R. Dixon and Carol J. Spadaccini, and Chamber Executive Director Tammy M. Mackin spoke to town council at meetings this fall.
Though not wholeheartedly, the village board agreed to allocate the full $6,500 written into its 2020-21 budget. Trustees Anna M. Sorensen and Carol S. Pynchon, who serve on the joint town and village economic development committee with town councilors Timothy J. Danehy and Karin S. Blackburn, said they plan to clarify expectations for Chamber activity and request consistent and complete reporting in exchange for any future funding.
The town’s 2021 budget, which passed last month, does not include funding specifically marked for the Canton Chamber.
Previously located in the basement of the municipal building, 60 Main St., the Chamber office moved to the offices of Gray & Gray Associates CPA at 1 Main St. in November. The office is not currently open to public visits, and those interested in submitting an announcement or sending correspondence should mail Canton Chamber of Commerce, P.O. Box 369, Canton, NY 13617, or email cantonchamberny@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.