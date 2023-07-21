CANTON — Canton Chamber of Commerce members will vote next week on whether to join a consolidated St. Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce.

“For several years, the Chambers of Commerce of Canton, Massena, Ogdensburg, and St. Lawrence County have been exploring the feasibility of merging to form an Integrated Chamber of Commerce to be known as the Greater St. Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce Partnership,” chamber officials wrote in a letter to its membership. “We are excited to inform you that, after exploring the feasibility and benefits of such an Integration, the Canton Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors has resolved and is recommending a merger of the Canton and the St. Lawrence County Chambers of Commerce.”

