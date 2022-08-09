CANTON — The view on Lincoln Street, for folks traveling to Bend in the River Park or the Canton Pavilion, will soon be changing.
The large clock tower that stands above the former cogeneration plant behind the village garage will be coming down as part of Atlantic Testing Laboratories’ rehabilitation project at the plant.
The more than $2 million, multi-year project is well underway, according to Atlantic Testing CEO Marijean B. Remington.
“This phase involves the middle and back part of the building,” Ms. Remington said. “We want to lower the roof and we are reconfiguring the roof lines.” The building will serve as a base for the company’s many drilling rigs, will have a fabrication space for its specialty equipment and will have a vehicle repair shop, including for barges and boat motors.
Atlantic Testing, with its headquarters in Canton, has nine other offices around the state, Ms. Remington said.
The engineering and geological services firm received two grants that made the work possible, she said.
In 2021, the Northern New York Power Proceeds Allocation Board, under the New York Power Authority, granted $250,000 to Atlantic Testing for the project to include structural steel work, building envelope updates to address energy efficiencies and the purchase of a drill rig to expand services and create four full-time, skilled positions over the next five years and retain 22 more jobs. The four new jobs carry an average salary of $66,000.
The North Country Regional Economic Development Council awarded a grant of $390,000 for the project.
The clock tower does not fit in the architectural plan for the building, Ms. Remington said. The company is hoping to recycle it.
Atlantic Testing Laboratories was founded by Clarkson University civil engineering graduate Spencer F. Thew in 1967. In addition to his Clarkson University degree, Mr. Thew served in the U.S. Army with the Army Corps of Engineers.
Ms. Remington, also a Clarkson University graduate, has been with Atlantic Testing since 1985 guiding its growth. Atlantic Testing employs about 260 people and keeps about 175 vehicles on the road operating out of its 10 offices.
