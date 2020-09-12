CANTON — The village’s Dairy Queen, 51 Gouverneur St., is set to open next week after the August 2018 arson fire burned out the building, leaving several people unemployed and the property vacant for more than two years. Co-owners Gail Crabtree and John Putman began a two-year restoration process with the help of village officials, who secured grant funding for new equipment purchases, and International Dairy Queen, Minneapolis, the parent company of American Dairy Queen Corporation.
A reopening ceremony is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Friday.
