CANTON — The municipal economic development office, in conjunction with the company Locable, is launching a local business directory as part of the broader marketing project “Discover Canton.”
The directory will be comprised of businesses, nonprofits, recreational resources and other local opportunities within the town and village. Several components of the directory have already been identified, but the economic development office is seeking additional information to make the directory as comprehensive as possible.
The directory and its associated website will ideally host business listings, sales, specials, stories and cross-promotion, as well as an events calendar.
If you have a business in Canton or recommendations for additions to this guide, contact Jeni Reed in the economic development office at jreed@cantonny.gov.
