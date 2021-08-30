CANTON — The village’s Music on Main series is resuming in September, and Canton organizers are encouraging businesses to participate by hosting musicians.
The weekly series takes place in front of Main Street businesses from 5 to 6 p.m. on Thursdays. Business owners are asked to make arrangements with a musician or music group and accept an invitation to become a co-host of the posted Facebook event.
For more information, contact Grasse River Outfitters owner Brooke Rouse at info@nocogro.com or Nature’s Storehouse owner Rainbow Crabtree at raintree@gmail.com.
