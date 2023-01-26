CANTON — Canton village trustees unanimously passed a resolution approving an application to Empire State Development for funding under the Restore New York Communities Initiative.
The funding is for the Midtown Plaza revitalization project at 19 Miner St., Mayor Michael E. Dalton said.
“The project involves demolition and remediation of vacant commercial structures and the construction of a mixed-use and the construction of a mixed-use building which will house the SUNY Canton Entrepreneurship Center with additional commercial space and 45 market-rate apartments.” Mayor Dalton said.
The project involves six parcels of land, five owned by Gary Cohen and one owned by Vernon Green, Canton Economic Development Director Leigh B. Rodriguez said.
The budget for the project is over $21 million, Ms. Rodriguez said.
“We are asking for $2 million, which is the maximum we can request for a village of our size, but we are also asking for $10 million as a special project,” Ms. Rodriguez said. “They award only a few special projects throughout the state, but we feel like this has a good chance. It fits the requirements. So we will be requesting a total of $12 million.”
Mr. Cohen, a New York City businessman, has owned the plaza and its parking lot since 1980. The space once occupied by the Jubilee grocery store has been vacant since 2000.
“There is a development group on board that will carry out the project, Ms. Rodriguez said.
“We are requesting funding for the demolition of the building, abatement of asbestos and also for the reconstruction of a new three-story building,” Ms. Rodriguez said. “On the first floor, it will be about a 22,650-square-foot footprint.”
The SUNY Canton Entrepreneurship Center will occupy about 15,000 square feet of the first floor, with the rest available as commercial space.
“The upper levels would have 45 residential units with either one or two bedrooms,” she said.
When the hearing opened for public comment, Brett Thatcher, who owns property adjacent to the project on Park Street, was concerned about continued access to his lot through the parking area behind the library.
Mayor Dalton said the plan allows for the area to remain open.
County Legislator Daniel G. Fay, who represents Canton, said a better plan would be for the college to build the entrepreneurship center on campus to attract people to the institution.
Mr. Fay said he had known people to live in town for six months without visiting the campus.
Lenore VanderZee, SUNY Canton’s executive director for university relations, said the college is working to attract people to the campus by constructing an entrepreneurship center on campus as well.
“The two centers will work in tandem with one another to provide the maximum opportunities for our students and for community members,” Ms. VanderZee said.
SUNY Canton President Zvi Szafran said the college is also working on raising money for a child care center that would bring community members to campus.
Varick A. Chittenden said he thought the project would make people more aware that Canton is a college town.
“One can drive through this entire main street and you honestly wouldn’t know this was a college town,” he said.
The Rev. Michael P. Catanzaro of the First Presbyterian Church on Park Street liked the plan but was concerned about the amount of public money going into what will become private property.
“I don’t think there is a more important issue facing this community long term than this back here,” he said while gesturing toward the old Jubilee store. “I commend what’s happening and I hope I see it. I appreciate the swing for the fences.”
Still, he said it is an excessive amount of state money to have an outside party own it.
Ms. Rodriguez explained that the college had raised about $4 million, which, combined with the grant the village is seeking, leaves about $6 million for the developers to finance.
The Rev. Catanzaro also wanted to know what the plan was for the property if the grant was not awarded.
“That is a question that needs to be answered as part of our application,” Ms. Rodriguez said.
She said there had been discussions about different scales of the project if all of the grant money is not awarded.
She said that if they switched to low-income housing, there is more money and tax credits from other programs. The property is also part of the village’s Brownfield Opportunity Area, where money and tax credits are available.
“Those are discussions that we are having and those are in the back of everybody’s mind, but the swing for the fences is the first step,” Ms. Rodriguez said.
Ms. Rodriguez expects to have an answer on this application in about 90 days.
