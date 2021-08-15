CANTON — The Economic Development Office is seeking input from small businesses in the town of Canton for Community Development Block Grant funding through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, or CARES Act.
Input will be collected until Wednesday and compiled into the town’s application for the CDBG CARES Act funding. If awarded, the town would disperse grants to businesses that create jobs for people with low to moderate income. Businesses must show how the COVID-19 pandemic has negatively impacted their businesses and has led to economic hardship. Reimbursement to participating businesses can be requested for costs from as far back as Jan. 21, 2020.
Funds may be used for improvements to customer and staff safety; long-term business resiliency; new equipment or fixtures to guide physical distancing; technology to increase efficiency and implement post-COVID business practices; or working capital to resume operations following closures.
Priority will be given to businesses with fewer than 25 employees unable to access other state or federal resources for support. Assistance to larger businesses may be considered, depending on the demonstration of need and the pool of interest.
The town is especially interested in hearing from child care providers in an effort to effectively address childcare needs of parents and families in the area.
Interested businesses should complete a brief survey on the municipal website, cantonny.gov. Other input or questions should be directed to Economic Development Director Leigh Rodriguez at 315-386-2871 ext. 5, or lrodriguez@cantonny.gov by 4 p.m. Wednesday.
