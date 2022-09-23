CANTON — The village of Canton is applying for Community Development Block Grant funds from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, or CARES Act, to create the Canton CARES Small Business Grant Program.
To prepare a successful application, the village is looking for input from businesses to demonstrate the need for funding.
Businesses interested in participating must be prepared to show how COVID-19 has negatively impacted their business and demonstrate economic hardship.
Reimbursement can be requested for costs dating back to Jan. 21, 2020.
To apply, visit wdt.me/ZauYav and complete the survey or contact Leigh Rodriguez in the Canton economic development office at 315-386-2871 option 5, or lrodriguez@cantonny.gov prior to 4 p.m. Sept. 27.
