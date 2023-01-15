Digesters

A crew from Industrial & Enviromental Concept, Inc. covers a tank filled with manure that was to become part of a methane digester on a farm in Canton in 2013. Watertown Daily Times

CANTON — The Town Council agreed last week to extend its anaerobic digester moratorium law until June.

The original moratorium on the construction of anaerobic digesters was enacted in August. It expires at the end of February.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

St. Lawrence/Franklin County Editor

Slowly self-propelled. Two-time cancer survivor. Nearly 30-year newspaper veteran.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.