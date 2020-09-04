CANTON — As part of a month-long initiative to support local businesses, Canton’s Main Street will host live music every Thursday in September.
Musicians will be stationed in front of host businesses from 5 to 6 p.m. each week. Masks and social distancing are required.
Those interested in sponsoring a musician or performing should email Grasse River Outfitters, 45 Main St., at info@nocogro.com.
