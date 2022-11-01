POTSDAM — After everything we’ve been through the last few years, most of us could probably use a massage. Luckily, there’s a new place to get one now that Mia Arnold, licensed massage therapist, opened her own business in Potsdam earlier this month.
Ms. Arnold has extensive experience in the art and science of massage.
“I graduated from the massage therapy program at North Country Community College, got state-licensed in 2019, and then graduated from SUNY Canton’s health and fitness promotion program for my bachelor’s,” she said.
During that time, she worked in various spas across the north country.
“Now, I’m branching out on my own,” she said.
This had always been a dream of hers.
“I’ve wanted to be a massage therapist ever since I was a teen,” she said. “I received my first massage as a gift from my mom, and I was fascinated how they could always find where I was sore and help me to feel better.”
“That’s when I knew I wanted to be a massage therapist,” she said.
Ms. Arnold offers a catalog of treatments which she prescribes based on individual needs and wants. These include Swedish massage, deep-tissue, prenatal, sports massages and more. She’ll even come to you for a home visit.
“I customize all my massages, so you just pick the time and I cater it to you,” she said.
She can also recommend aromatherapy or dynamic-cupping as add-ons.
“I do pricing by the minutes,” she said. “It’s $45 for 30 minutes, $75 for 60 minutes, and $95 for 75 minutes.”
Ms. Arnold works out of the Trillium Wellness Center, 42½ Elm St. She said patrons must enter through the back on Elm Street, not Lawrence Avenue. To get to the entrance, you’ll have to walk through a playground.
Ms. Arnold touched on the mental and physical benefits of massage.
“I believe massage does a lot not just for the body but for the mind,” she said. “I’ve noticed people who come to me consistently, and their attitude just seems happier, and they feel better all over. Massage can help all sorts of areas in your life”
That’s the most rewarding part of the job for her: “I hope to make long-lasting relationships with my clients and be able to help people throughout their life.”
For more information or to book an appointment, contact Ms. Arnold at 315-304-8705, or miaarnoldlmt@gmail.com.
