CAPE VINCENT — The village has been granted $4.5 million in state funding to aid its downtown revitalization efforts, and local officials are excited to take the next step in rebuilding their community’s heart.
On Monday, Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul announced that Cape Vincent was the recipient of a $4.5 million NY Forward grant. Billed as a smaller version of the Downtown Revitalization Initiative that grants $10 million typically to cities and larger communities, the NY Forward program launched last year with a focus on smaller, rural villages and towns.
“We were fortunate enough to get awarded, and we’re pretty excited,” said Cape Vincent Mayor Jerry D. Golden. “A lot of different people, folks of all kinds have come together to help with the rebuilding of our downtown area, waterfront, to make it nicer for not only the residents but the people who come to visit.”
Jay Grasso, president of G&G Municipal Consulting, assisted the village in drafting its application, and said this grant is game-changing.
“This is the type of grant that can lead to transformative change for residents, business owners, the whole community,” he said. “It brings jobs, it prioritizes environmentally sound projects, brings opportunities.”
Cape Vincent’s town and village governments, as well as their development committee and hired consultants have spent the last few years working diligently on a vast downtown revitalization project, coupled with a waterfront development plan and a series of wide-ranging infrastructure investments with help from the state’s Resiliency and Economic Development program.
Tens of millions of dollars have been spent already on projects to rebuild and expand East End Park, modernize infrastructure around the village and redevelop the main waterfront area. With a local waterfront redevelopment plan underway, Cape Vincent is poised to dramatically redevelop its core business and tourism areas.
To facilitate these projects, Cape Vincent has been applying for the Downtown Revitalization Initiative grant for three years. Mr. Golden said the most recent application offered some information on the NY Forward program.
“It kind of made sense for the smaller communities, maybe where the $10 million wasn’t quite justifiable,” he said.
With the grant awarded, Cape Vincent officials now have to work to identify the projects that will receive funding through the grant program. Those can include business expansions, municipal projects, infrastructure and tourism investments.
“We’re going to talk to the business owners, the municipal departments in the village and town, and see what we’d like to make happen,” Mr. Golden said.
Not everything included in the village’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative application can be funded due to the lower grant total. The NY Forward grant is also limited to an agreed-upon “downtown district.”
Mr. Grasso said while there are plenty of great proposals available, the village is going to focus specifically on the ready-to-start projects.
“We vetted these projects pretty hard, we’ve been through this three times now,” he said. “I think the state recognized that Cape Vincent is ready for this type of grant.”
Village officials said they’re not ready to say which projects will get funding, but Mr. Golden said that there is a strong desire among many village decision-makers to support a project involving Horne’s Ferry. He said there’s a lot of interest in the ferry, which serves as the only international boat ferry in New York state carrying passengers between downtown Cape Vincent and Wolfe Island, and that island’s ferry connection with mainland Canada.
“I can tell you, it really stands out for us as one of the projects we all really want to look at, we want to be able to maintain ferry service,” Mr. Golden said. “It’s just huge for our community.”
The Horne family has been running the ferry since 1802, making it among the oldest ferries in the country. It holds about a dozen cars and takes about 10 minutes to cross into Canada during summer months. The ferry was closed through the pandemic, but resumed service last summer.
He said, much like the Downtown Revitalization Initiative, most of the projects will be largely owner-funded, with NY Forward money coming in to cover a smaller portion.
“If someone wants to do a $300,000 project, $150,000 will be coming from the individual or more, with a smaller percentage through the grant process,” he said. “That we have these projects ready to go shows that commitment to get things done.”
