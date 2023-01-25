CAPE VINCENT — The village has been granted $4.5 million in state funding to aid its downtown revitalization efforts, and local officials are excited to take the next step in rebuilding their community’s heart.

On Monday, Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul announced that Cape Vincent was the recipient of a $4.5 million NY Forward grant. Billed as a smaller version of the Downtown Revitalization Initiative that grants $10 million typically to cities and larger communities, the NY Forward program launched last year with a focus on smaller, rural villages and towns.

