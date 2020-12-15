CAPE VINCENT — Todd R. Sheffield and his staff at Crave have learned to stay flexible this year as they’ve worked to keep their restaurant open and profitable during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
In late September, the restaurant rebranded as the Crave Deli, and has shifted from offering traditional sit-down fine dining and bar service to become a takeout deli and sandwich shop.
When the pandemic shutdown closed restaurants across New York state in March, Crave closed just like almost every other eatery. Mr. Sheffield said the sudden shutdown hit his business especially hard. It was right before one of his busiest holidays — St. Patrick’s Day.
“I had bands booked, entertainers were going to come in; I had ordered hundreds of pounds of corned beef; I had all this stuff prepped and then all the sudden, I couldn’t open up,” he said Sunday from behind the restaurant’s new deli case.
The restaurant went to takeout-only service for the first week, but on March 21, Mr. Sheffield decided to close down entirely, and keep the restaurant closed until things blew over.
In June, just a little less than three months later, Crave reopened with outdoor seating as statewide restrictions on restaurants loosened.
The timing was opportune, Mr. Sheffield said, because late May and early June typically mark the start of the vacation season for Cape Vincent. He hoped to bring in a decent amount of business.
Mr. Sheffield said the restaurant was popular in those first few weeks after reopening, but as state capacity restrictions and other mandates were rolled out, it quickly became too difficult to stay open.
“The (State) Liquor Authority came in, and at first you could have outdoor seating and you could serve alcohol outside, but I had limited seating, so I put a tent out in the yard,” he said. “When I put people out there I got in trouble for serving alcohol in the yard, where I wasn’t supposed to serve.”
By June 25, less than a month after reopening, Mr. Sheffield closed his restaurant again. He said he was fortunately able to continue to pay his staff during that time, thanks to the federal Paycheck Protection Program, but he wasn’t confident he could stay open without penalties.
Mr. Sheffield knew he didn’t want to risk losing Crave’s liquor license, or get slapped with a $10,000 fine for not following pandemic protocols, but he said he was looking for any way to reopen. After a few weeks of exploring different options, Mr. Sheffield decided to reopen the restaurant as The Crave Deli on Sept. 20.
“It wasn’t clear what was next with (COVID-19), so I said, ‘Let’s do pizza, subs and wings, be more family oriented,’” he said.
Mr. Sheffield estimated he spent about $20,000 on the switch, including a $5,000 deli case, new cabinets and display racks for the front of the shop, as well as a new sign outside and branded uniforms for himself and his employees.
He’s still working on getting the final steps put into place, and is hiring a delivery driver as well, but he said the turnaround has been incredible.
“I have a lot of people coming in here who normally wouldn’t come around; they lived here all year, but it wasn’t what they were looking for before,” he said. “We’re doing a lot more business now than we even would in the summertime.”
That success has emboldened him to fully commit to running Crave as a deli.
He says he has no plans to return to a sit-in bar and restaurant model, and he wants to add on to the space to make it even more useful for his local customers.
“I’m thinking of expanding the building up that way,” he said, pointing toward the restaurant’s back deck. “I want to make that more like a grocery store, with a unique deli market, and offer the kinds of things you can’t find at other places around here.”
He said the deli has proven to be a much more flexible, pandemic-proof business than a traditional restaurant.
Even if restaurants have to close their dining rooms and switch to a takeout-only model again, the business won’t have to undergo much of a change to keep operating.
“It’s me and my fiancée, and I have two or three other employees, and we’re all liking the change,” he said. “Things are steady for them, because we can always do delivery or takeout again, so we don’t have to worry about them losing their jobs.”
