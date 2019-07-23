WATERTOWN — Car retailer William F. Caprara has purchased the former Goodyear Auto Service Center on Court Street at auction on July 23.
Mr. Caprara, family owner of F.X. Caprara Honda, said he bought the building, 342 Court St., so workers will have space to recondition cars to sell at the Honda dealership on Route 12. The family’s dealership has expanded with a larger lot, more inventory and more sales, but Mr. Caprara said they have little room for preparing the vehicles for sale. The new facility will aid in the dealership’s growth.
Closing on his $125,000 purchase for the building could take three to four weeks, but afterward, Mr. Caprara said he hopes to renovate and open the reconditioning facility in the former Goodyear as soon as possible. The downtown operation will have 10 to 15 workers, including eight to 10 new hires, Mr. Caprara said.
“We need it right away,” he said. “It’s a nice building to fix up in the city of Watertown.”
Goodyear served customers on Court Street for five decades before it relocated to Arsenal Street a couple of years ago. The building has since sat vacant.
Developer Patrick M. Donegan demolished the old Blockbuster to building Goodyear’s current 6,000-square-foot home at 1240 Arsenal Street.
